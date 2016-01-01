Welcome to The Excellent Horse

imagine the possibilities!

Want a safe, fun, and successful relationship with your horse? You have come to the right place!

Jan Snodgrass of The Excellent Horse based at LightHeart Farm in Marshall, Virginia has more than 35 years of effective, customized training experience. Using world-renowned trainer Linda Tellington-Jones’ proven TTouch® methods, Jan combines body work, ground exercises, and innovative work under saddle to resolve:

Fearfulness

Inattentiveness

Tension

Lack of Balance

Stiffness

And More

Monthly training, private and group clinics, lessons, and demos are available to meet your horse’s specific needs and your budget.

Some of Jan’s past clinics include:

The Thinking Horse—How Horses Learn

Taming Tension & Fizzling Fear

I’m Scared—Please Help Me!

Problem Solving

Get Along Better with Your Horse

Softening Resistance

Reschooling the Thoroughbred

The behavior and training difficulties people experience with horses primarily come from fear, pain, fear of pain, poor communication, and lack of fun. Jan uses:

Horse- and user-friendly methods to eliminate fear

TTouch® body work to eliminate pain

Innovative training exercises to establish clear communication

Jan creates a strong rapport with each horse by establishing a solid foundation of trust. She trains horses in the ways that each of them learns most easily and never uses exhaustion or fear as training tools. She creates willingness by making the training process fun.

Jan’s advanced-level eventing, third-level dressage, more than 25 years of experience using Linda Tellington-Jones’ TTouch® and five years using Carolyn Resnick’s Liberty training combine to provide a diverse and well-rounded training foundation that achieves exceptional results.

Contact Jan at 540/364-7673 or by email and experience an amazing transformation with your horse!